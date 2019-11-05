Daughter of Rutherford County Mayor arrested amid ongoing fraud investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron has been arrested.

Kelsey Ketron was booked into the Rutherford County jail Monday night on undisclosed charges related to a sealed indictment, VineLink records show.

The 29-year-old was the subject of an ongoing fraud investigation. Murfreesboro police raided Universal International Insurance in July.

The business was owned by Mayor Ketron, while Kelsey Ketron served as vice president. Officials have not revealed if the indictment is connected to the investigation.

News 2 has reached out to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.