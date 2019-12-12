Daughter of hit and run victim says Nashville needs more sidewalks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Elizabeth Hill remembers hearing the sound of her mother being hit by a car.

“The sound of bones snapping,” Hill said. “It’s been haunting me since Monday.”

Her mother, Kimberly Cox, was killed early Monday morning on Apache Trail in Antioch.

“The moment that happened my world shattered,” she said.

Hill now feels a sense of justice after police caught the suspect, Fredy Guzman, Wednesday morning.

“First it was relief,” Hill said. “A little bit happy. A little bit sad for his family.”

Her mother’s death is part of a deadly trend.

So far this year, 29 people have died while walking on or near Nashville’s roads, up from 23 the same time last year, according to Metro Police.

In July, News 2 spoke with the family of Michelle Waller who was also hit and killed while walking on Claiborne Street.

Lindsey Ganson with Walk Bike Nashville says many of the deaths could have been prevented if people had more places to walk.

“We need more sidewalks,” Ganson said. “We need more crosswalks.”

Along with more sidewalks, the nonprofit is also pushing for more traffic signals and lower speed limits.

“We see a lot of urgency to making change now,” Ganson said.

Hill says she and her mom were walking near the curb when the crash happened.

“There’s no sidewalk and no safety boundary,” Hill said.

It’s a lack of options Hill says that puts anyone walking at risk.

“It takes one second for something like that to happen,” she said.