WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 received dash camera video of a police pursuit as an endangered two-month-old baby was in the back of the vehicle.

Two suspects were taken into custody in Wilson County Tuesday night as law enforcement told News 2 that the passenger was the non-custodial father.

The two-month-old baby was missing out of White County which prompted the Endangered Child Alert Tuesday night.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Metro spotted the suspects in a U-Haul which ultimately led the pursuit to Wilson County.

“Your leading law enforcement in a chase of 95 to 99 mph going down an interstate with a two-month-old in the very back of the van,” Captain Scott Moore, Wilson County Sheriffs Office PIO said.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver finally pulled over after spike strips were deployed to deflate the tires.

The driver, Brandy Burns, and the passenger, Daniel Boland, were both taken into custody.

Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was found unharmed in the back of the U-Haul laying on a mattress.

The child was taken to the Department of Children’s Services as the two suspects now await a court date.

“This whole situation is disturbing, inexcusable, you have a two-month baby in the back and when we came in contact with the child there was no straps to even keep it safe,” Moore said.

Boland, the non-custodial father, is expected to appear in court Friday in Nashville. The sheriff’s office said he has an outstanding warrant in both Metro and White County.