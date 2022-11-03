CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 65-year-old man from New York will be charged with a slew of crimes after leading Dickson County deputies and Ashland City police officers on a nearly two hour chase before crashing into a ditch Wednesday morning.

The suspect, whose identity won’t be released until an arrest warrant is served, broke multiple bones in the crash and is recovering in the hospital.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dickson County deputies received a call about an erratic driver who had hit a mail box just before school started. When law enforcement located the Ford F-150 pulling a U-Haul trailer, they attempted to pull the driver over.

However, dash camera video showed the truck did not stop and the suspect going on to hit three cars while continuing to drive away from deputies.

“He apparently was not going to stop for anything,” Jennifer Caruthers, Public Information Officer for the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said. “So deputies terminated the pursuit as our policy stated. Once he hit that third car, (the pursuit) picked back up again.”

The suspect crossed into Cheatham County, where Ashland City police officers took over. He then circled back into Dickson County, according to deputies, and eventually crashed at the curve along White Oak Flat Road in the northern part of the county.

“It’s a really big curve,” Caruthers said. “Unless you drive this area, you would not realize how big of a curve it is and how slow you need to proceed in that area.”

A Dickson County deputy’s body camera showed the Ford F-150 and U-Haul in the ditch as law enforcement officials demanded the suspect to show his hands. Deputies broke the front window of the truck and rendered medical aid to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office officials told News 2 the driver was hauling motorcycles in the U-Haul and had three dogs with him, which were unharmed and taken by animal control. In addition, deputies found a marijuana pipe in the suspect’s possession.

Caruthers said the department is grateful no one else was hurt.

“When you have somebody like this, you’re not real sure in the beginning if this is a drunk driver, is this someone that’s having a medical issue, are they just elderly and an unexperienced driver who wouldn’t know when to pull over, but within 30 seconds of this you realize there is something seriously wrong with this situation, and we need to get this driver stopped.”

The suspect remains in the hospital. Once he is released, he will be charged with DUI, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, due care, leaving the scene of an accident, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.