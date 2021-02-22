Dash cam video shows Spring Hill sergeant’s car struck by hit-and-run driver

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill police have released dash camera video showing the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that damaged a patrol vehicle over the weekend.

The department said the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the ramp to Interstate 65 southbound from Saturn Parkway.

Police said a sergeant was assisting a motorist with changing a flat tire, so his patrol vehicle was blocking one lane.

The video shows a white sedan strike the side of the patrol vehicle, destroying the side-view mirror. The driver appears to slow down, then speeds up and drives off.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

While Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct the crash investigation, Spring Hill police have said anyone with information can contact their department as well at 931-486-2632.