DA’s Office asks judge to drop all but one charge against activist Justin Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to drop all but one charge against Nashville activist Justin Jones, who was at the center of the protests outside the Tennessee State Capitol.

Court documents say the DA’s Office is trying to get the following charges against Jones dropped:

Disrupting a meeting or procession

Resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (two counts)

Assault

Criminal trespass (three counts)

Disorderly conduct (two counts)

Obstructing a passageway

Littering – aggravated

Jones will appear before a Nashville judge on Friday for approval. His misdemeanor assault charge will remain on his record during his Friday hearing.