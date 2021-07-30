Daniel Hambrick’s family to host memorial 3 years after his death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been three years since Daniel Hambrick was shot and killed by former Metro officer Andrew Delke. As part of a plea deal, Delke was sentenced to three years for his murder.

“It never goes away. It never goes away,” said Sam Hambrick, III, Daniel Hambrick’s first cousin about the pain he and his family still feel. “We’ll laugh. We’ll do this and that, but on the inside, we’re burning up.”

On July 26, 2018, 25-year old Daniel Hambrick, affectionately known as “Dan Dan,” was shot several times by Delke.

“This year is monumental to us because it’s been three years,” said Jasmine Davis, Daniel Hambrick’s sister. “This is the first time an officer has been convicted… when really it’s like a slap in our face. It took us three years to get in court. It took us three years to get this far, and then you’re telling us that he’s only getting three years? He was shot three times!”

Saturday, the Hambrick family plans to host a memorial and balloon release at Watkins Park, just steps away from where he was killed.

“I can’t say it’s a celebration,” said Sam Hambrick. “I’m so in a daze right now because of the plea deal we got.”

The Hambrick family says it’s their way of keeping his name alive.

Saturday’s memorial begins at 6:30 p.m.