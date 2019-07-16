Daniel Baker’s family watches as Gov. Lee signs law named after fallen sergeant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a murdered Dickson County deputy watched Monday as Governor Bill Lee signed a new law named after him.

The Sergeant Daniel Baker Act speeds up death penalty appeals by removing a step in the process. Death sentences will automatically go to the state Supreme Court for review.

Sgt. Baker’s wife, Lisa, and young daughter, Meredith, attended the ceremony on Monday. After Gov. Lee signed the new law, 2-year-old Meredith gave him a special coin in honor of her father.

The coin has Sgt. Baker’s name, a replica of his badge and the words, “End of Watch. May 30, 2018” written underneath.

Baker was killed in the line of duty after he responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle on Sam Vineyard Road in Dickson County just over a year ago.

The State Medical Examiner said Baker was shot multiple times. And the sheriff called a video from the crime scene “disturbing.”

Baker was found dead inside his patrol car about two or three miles away from the initial scene. The deputy’s GPS was used to locate his patrol car after there had not been any contact with him.

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe has referred to Sgt. Baker as “one of his best deputies.” Sgt. Baker’s badge, No. 95, and his patrol car, No. 500, have both been retired and will not be issued again in Dickson County.

Suspect Steven Wiggins was taken into custody after an intense two-day manhunt. He remains jailed.