Dangerous road for pedestrians made safer by Nashville students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the most dangerous roads for pedestrians is being made safer by a group of Nashville high school students.

The Nashville Youth Design Team began installing pop-up pedestrian spaces at Dickerson Road and Hart Lane with the goal of making the intersection safer for pedestrian travel.

According to the organization “Walk Bike Nashville,” there have been 22 pedestrian crashes between 2018 and 2021 at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane.

The crosswalk is being made more visible by installing glow-in-the-dark paint so drivers can draw their attention to pedestrians crossing the road.

The teenagers are part of a diverse group of high school students that work to ensure Nashville’s neighborhoods are better for youth and collect data for different needs in the community.

The glow-in-the-dark installation was part of a study conducted by the team regarding pedestrian safety on Dickerson Road.

On October 25, residents can walk with the Youth Design Team at Dickerson Road and Hillhurst Drive at 6 p.m. for a walking tour of the new installation.