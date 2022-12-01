LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dancing Lights of Christmas is in its 13th year of lighting up Middle Tennessee with the state’s largest drive-through light and music show.

Located at the Wison County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, you and your family can stay in the comfort of your own car and drive through the 2.5-mile route. There are more than two million lights synchronized to holiday music.

This year, they’ve added some new displays and lots of new music.

The cost is $30 per family car or no-profit van/bus ($50 for car limousines, $75 for SUV limousines, & $150 for large commercial vehicles, motor homes, and buses). From now through Dec. 6 on Mondays and Tuesdays, bring at least three non-perishable food items to get $5 off admission.

Mondays and Tuesdays are good days to come because this attraction is quite popular and can get crowded on the weekends!

At the end of the route, you can go to Santa’s Village where a visit with Santa and petting the animals at their petting zoo are included in the cost of admission. Food, rides and inflatables are also there for an extra cost.

For directions, prices and more information, see the Dancing Lights of Christmas website.