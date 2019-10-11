Dancin’ In The District returns to downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday evening an “Old Nashville” staple returned for one night.

The concert event, Dancin’ In The District, was held at Riverfront Park; the event used to be the free concert series in downtown Nashville.

Dancin’ In The District first started in back in 1993 as an event to reconnect locals and the music scene back to lower Broadway,

“[At the time] it was a seedy area, everybody had retreated to the suburbs so Dancin’ In The District was the vehicle that brought people back downtown.” said Tom Morales, founder of the event.

The event entertained thousands from 1993 to 2005. Now, Morales hopes they can do it again,

“We’re thinking about taking Dancin’ on the roads, kind of like going into neighborhoods: do one in Germantown, do one East Nashville, do one in 12 South. So we’re excited. I don’t know where it’s going to take us.”