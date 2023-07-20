NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another round of storms blew through Middle Tennessee Thursday, leaving behind extensive damage.

News 2 crews were out and about across Middle Tennessee documenting it all.

On Eakes Drive in Mt. Juliet, a tree fell onto the road with one of its limbs landing on a powerline. Mt. Juliet police were on scene blocking the road and assisting with cleanup efforts. Other trees were seen uprooted and laid across lawns and in backyards.

News 2’s Kenley Hargett spoke with neighbors in the area. One family, who just moved into their dream home last October, shared what they heard when their trees fell.

“We were inside the house, watching TV with the kids, and all of a sudden we heard a boom, and then the kids were running everywhere, ‘What happened? What happened?’ and we then looked out the door and the tree fell right through our front door,” Wilson County resident Michelle Baez said. “I feel like we’re still alive….we’re lucky that nothing much worse happened to us.”

Law Enforcement in Mt. Juliet also said Due West Drive and Julier Drive saw heavy damage after trees knocked down powerlines.

Hendersonville was also hit hard.

On Sanders Ferry Road, a tree fell and brought down powerlines with it, closing Sanders Ferry Road from Main Street to Imperial Boulevard.

Another large tree fell into a house on Rain Tree Drive, bringing down some rain gutters as well.

In Spring Hill, a tree fell across Campbell Station Parkway, preventing drivers from traveling eastbound. The Spring Hill Fire Department was at the scene working to clear the road.