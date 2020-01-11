Damage, outages reported as strong storms roll through Middle TN and Southern KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency personnel reported significant damage across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as strong storms roll through the area Saturday morning.

Christian County EMA has reported that there was damage to Christian County High School.











Christian County Public Schools Communications Director says there is a lot of roof damage at school facilities on the north end. They are still assessing the campus, but have roof damage to the main building with multiple leaks as well as damage to athletic structures

A roof was blown off a building in Lawrenceburg, TN.

There is also storm damage from this morning at the W Hotel Nashville job site.













C & O Marine in White Bluff has some damage. The owner Craig Odom sent us this photo:







There is also a flash flood warning in Lawrenceburg.







Nashville Electric service says there are about 4,000 outages right now in the area. Strong winds are knocking power lines down, and they are doing their best to get them back up safely. There could be more delays throughout the morning due to high winds.

Dickson Electric System also had about 3,000 outages. DES crews are working to resolve those. Dickson County EMA Director Rob Fisher tells News 2 that multiple trees are down county wide. There is also flooding in low lying roadways and some buildings have minor damage.

The Principal of Dickson County High School says that there is some damage to the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.