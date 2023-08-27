MONROE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunset Marina and Resort on Dale Hollow Lake is still recovering and rebuilding more than two weeks after a massive fire destroyed much of the business.

Witnesses said the fire started after a houseboat ran into the fuel dock on Aug. 10, causing an explosion.

The marina’s general manager was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with second-degree burns, and the marina’s owner was treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

A customer even set up a GoFundMe account to help the general manager as he recovers.

In the aftermath of the blaze, Sunset Marina posted the following statement on Facebook on Saturday, Aug. 26:

After prayer and careful consideration by both marina & restaurant management, and out of safety for our customers, and the safety of our crews, Sunset Restaurant by The Steel Coop, will not re-open this year. We apologize for any inconvenience for you, our valued customers, but we hope you will visit us in 2024. Your prayers and support during our re-building process are greatly appreciated.

In the meantime, the marina said one of its vendors, Lake Stuff, has made limited edition t-shirts to honor Sunset Marina’s perseverance following the fire.

All of the profits from the shirts will go directly toward the marina’s rebuilding efforts, so if you want to buy one, you can do so online or at Sunset Marina’s temporary office in the main parking lot.