MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet and Nashville cyclists are remembering a Belmont grad student after she was hit and killed while riding her bike.

23-year-old Alyssa Milligan was cycling with a friend on Sept. 8 when a pickup driver hit her on Highway 100.

On Sept. 12, dozens are riding in her honor, and raising awareness of the dangers cyclists face every day.

“The word I keep hearing is heartbroken,” said Steve Caldwell, The Veloteers Bicycle Club.

“Whether it was recklessness or carelessness, either of these two situations warrants that there is some type of punishment, some type of enforcement,” said A.J. Haney, The Domestiques Cycling Club.

Haney also rode with Alyssa. He said now both of Alyssa’s cycling clubs are advocating for more bike lanes and most importantly reminding drivers to slow down and be more mindful on the roads. “Most studies say that we are holding them up 45 to 90 seconds. I think any human being can give up 90 seconds of their time to someone that is out to get from point A to point B.”

Not only was Alyssa a passionate cyclist, she was a runner too.

“She was an amazing athlete, and for a 23-year-old young lady, she was one of the happiest, most respectful, and encouraging people that I’ve had the pleasure to ride with,” Caldwell said. “A shining light for everybody, her smile could light up a night ride.”

Metro police said it appears the driver failed to yield to the right of way to Alyssa. No charges have been filed as an investigation continues.

Cyclists will be riding 18 miles in honor of Alyssa at HWY Park & Ride (Safari Camp Rd.) in Mt Juliet starting at 6 P.M. Tuesday night.