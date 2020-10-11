Customers without power in Gallatin, crews working to restore issue

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Customers are without power in Gallatin due to a station being down in the area, according to the Gallatin Department of Electricity.

The outages were first reported on Sunday morning. Department officials posted the following message to their Facebook page:

“GDE has received your calls for the current outage in the Airport Road area. Our crew has been notified and they are heading out. We ask for your patience as they assess the situation in order to restore power. Thank you!”

About twenty minutes after that, they posted another update:

“We have our Jones St Sub out in the middle of Gallatin. About half of all our customers are without power. Crew is looking for the problem now. Hope it will not be too long. We will let you know what to expect when we know more. Thank you for your patience.”

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.