DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a rash of incidents involving teenagers battling each other with airsoft guns in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg police reported officers were called to El Patio restaurant Tuesday around 8 p.m.

Some teenagers entered the restaurant and began shooting customers with airsoft or SplatRBall guns and multiple people were hit by the projectiles, according to Dyersburg police.

During the course of the investigation, Dyersburg police learned many teens have been having battles with each other over the past few weeks, which has now escalated to others being shot in the community.

The incident at El Patio is being investigated as a criminal offense after the department consulted with the District Attorney General’s Office.

Dyersburg police is requesting anyone who was present during this incident, or may know the identity of the subjects involved to call 731-285-1212.