Customers angry, AT&T stresses patience with outage following downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many AT&T customers have taken to social media to voice their displeasure and inconvenience with the delay in restoring service to many areas affected by an outage caused by an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

AT&T has been responding to customers asking them to please be patient while they work to restore service. On Friday, News 2 reported that AT&T was working to bring in crews from all over the country and additional equipment to get service temporarily restored until service can be permanently restored.

The service outage has affected 911 emergency systems, hospital systems, and has reportedly caused issues with other systems such as ATMs and card readers.

The issues are affecting a broad spectrum of not just AT&T services but also T-Mobile services in several southeast and Midsouth metropolitan areas including telephone, internet, and television service.

“We are in contact with law enforcement & working as quickly as possible to restore service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas. This is due to damage to our facilities from the explosion. We appreciate your patience,” AT&T replied to an angry customer on Twitter.

News 2 has reached out to AT&T on Saturday morning for an update and received the following: