CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has told News 2 a curfew will be issued Sunday night in the Kingston Springs area damaged by a tornado.

The curfew begins at dark Sunday and will continue until daylight Monday morning. The sheriff’s office said the curfew may be extended Monday morning due to weather conditions.

The curfew applies to the area on Highway 70 from Cedar Hill Road to Kingston Springs Road. Only residents will be allowed into the area after dark and will be required to show ID.