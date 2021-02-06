Cumberland University baseball coach Woody Hunt injured while coaching during game

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Longtime Cumberland baseball coach Woody Hunt was injured while coaching during a baseball game Saturday afternoon.

A Cumberland University athletics spokesperson tells News 2 Coach Hunt was hit by a line drive foul ball while coaching third base. Coach Hunt broke his nose and suffered a concussion as well.

Coach Hunt’s son says his father is in good spirits and will be coming home to recover.

Coach Hunt recently announced that he will be retiring at the end of the baseball season after 41 years at the helm of the program.

On Wednesday, he joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to reflect on his 41 years and talk about his last season.