Cumberland River searched for man who ran from officers, jumped into water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews searched the Cumberland River for hours Thursday night in an attempt to find a man who reportedly ran from police during an arrest.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said police had arrested a man for fighting with another person in downtown Nashville just after 9 p.m. The man ran from officers and went into the Cumberland River, where police saw him swim about halfway across the river, then disappear, according to fire officials.

The fire department deployed a boat to help with a search of the bank and the river, but after more than two hours, the man had not been found. As of Friday morning, he had still not been located, the department said.

No additional information was immediately released.