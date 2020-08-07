Cumberland River Hospital announces ‘temporary closure’ due to ‘unprecedented circumstances’

CELINA, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a letter sent to the Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday, Owner and CEO of Cumberland River Hospital announced the “intention of an emergent and temporary closure” of the hospital.

The closure took effect on noon Friday, August 7. The letter states the decision was made “due to unprecedented circumstances of unexpected non-reimbursements for provided services as well as severe staffing shortages, secondary to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are forced with an ill reality of a temporary hospital closure and placing our license in a temporary inactive status.”

You can read Presley’s full letter below:

“I am writing to inform you of the intention of an emergent and temporary closure of Cumberland River Hospital, State of Tennessee license # 15, to take effect Friday August 07, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Due to unprecedented circumstances of unexpected non-reimbursements for provided services as well as severe staffing shortages, secondary to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are forced with an ill reality of a temporary hospital closure and placing our license in a temporary inactive status. Due to the severity of the current financial burden and inability to continue operations without reimbursements, we feel this is the best and only way to move forward. Unfortunately, we have been unable to secure financial funding and/or grants from the state leading to this situation. In addition, we have had local EMS diverting a majority of transports to other facilities outside of Clay County, which has also contributed to a significant loss of revenue opportunities as well. A time frame cannot be adequately assessed for reopening at this time as we are unable to predict when financial funding will be secured and reimbursements collected. I hope to be able to give an update in the near future. Again, this is an unexpected and swift turn of events for us, and hopefully a very temporary solution to the issues at hand. If there are any opportunities for the state to provide financial assistance in the form of grants, until further funding becomes available, we would be willing to reassess our ability to stay open during this pandemic.“

