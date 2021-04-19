Cumberland County school bus crash sends students to hospital with minor injuries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and Cumberland County school bus that sent several students to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police were called to the scene around 6:40 Monday morning.

According to THP, the school bus was heading southbound on Maryland Road when a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Cow Pen Road. Police said the pickup truck failed to stop at the stop sign at Cow Pen Road and Maryland Road and struck the bus. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the southbound lane of Maryland Road.

Three students were transported by EMS with minor injuries. Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said two additional students were taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. In addition, two students were seen by the school nurse upon arriving to school. Maxwell said roughly 40 to 45 students were transferred to a different bus and taken to school.

According to the preliminary report, the woman driving the pickup truck had a possible minor injury. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and the bus driver was not injured.

The report noted that heavy fog was present at the time of the crash. The woman driving the pickup truck was charged with due care.

No students were hospitalized.