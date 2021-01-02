Cumberland County authorities open investigation after death of 36-year-old woman

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman in her thirties, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Authorities say around 1:10 a.m. on January 2, 2021, deputies responded to the residence on Junior Camp Road to a report of the possible death of a 36-year-old woman.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials said once the death was confirmed, they were joined by the TBI and began conducting a death investigation.
The medical examiner’s office is set to determine the exact cause of death and the victim’s identity is not being revealed at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.