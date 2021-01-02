Cumberland County authorities open investigation after death of 36-year-old woman

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman in her thirties, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Authorities say around 1:10 a.m. on January 2, 2021, deputies responded to the residence on Junior Camp Road to a report of the possible death of a 36-year-old woman.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials said once the death was confirmed, they were joined by the TBI and began conducting a death investigation.

The medical examiner’s office is set to determine the exact cause of death and the victim’s identity is not being revealed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.