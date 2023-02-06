NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cuddlegrams are back at the Williamson County Animal Center just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Six puppies will be participating in the cutest office break ever in Franklin and Brentwood.

For a $150 donation, a staff member will bring the puppies for kisses, cuddles, and hugs on Valentine’s Day. All proceeds benefit the Williamson County Animal Center.

Spots are limited this year, so don’t miss out and be left in the doghouse this Valentine’s Day.

Click here for more information.