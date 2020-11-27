Crowds line up outside Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills on Black Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of people waited for hours outside Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills Mall to get inside for Black Friday deals.

When the doors opened at 5 a.m. Friday, there was a steady stream of customers entering for approximately five minutes. The line appeared longer than in previous years.

Terry Coughlin, the general manager of the store said new safety measures were put in place due to the pandemic, including one-way traffic inside. The business was limited to 75% capacity and items were “strategically-placed” throughout the store to prevent customers from gathering together, according to Coughlin.

“So many people learned to love the outdoors again this year, from hiking and camping and hunting and fishing,” Coughlin explained. “It’s just been something that has taken place during this pandemic is people are just loving the outdoors again and we’re able to provide the tools to be successful and to have fun out there.”

As in years past, customers traveled from all over Middle Tennessee, including Springfield, Clarksville and Shelbyville.

“Check out lines weren’t bad,” shopper Steve Bina said. “I was actually surprised at the line that was down here, but we got in pretty quickly. Everyone was wearing their masks and staying separated inside.”

“Just go for the cheapest things — flannels, hoodies, looking at some car stuff,” another shopper from Watertown explained.

“We enjoy coming out here every year,” Robert Johnson, a Clarksville man said. “It’s a tradition to buy stuff.”

Black Friday deals began Monday at Bass Pro Shops, which is a change from previous years.