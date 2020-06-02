Crowds gather outside Montgomery County Courthouse for peaceful protest Tuesday

Breaking News
Courtesy: Clarksville Now

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to our media partners at Clarksville Now, crowds gathered in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse for a peaceful protest on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said demonstrators got together in front of the courthouse and court complex to join many in peaceful protest in a nationwide response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020.

Another protest is scheduled Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fortera Stadium.

