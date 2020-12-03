Crossville officer dies following asthma attack

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Crossville Police Department announced the death of a 40-year-old officer after an acute asthma attack.

Twelve-year veteran of the department Jason Wilson died Tuesday. He leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Lisa, and three daughters, Kiara, Ali and Kellie.

A recent graduate of the TBI State Academy for investigators, Det. Wilson was also a member of the Crossville Police Department’s Honor Guard, an ASP Baton Instructor, a R.A.D. Instructor and a former correctional officer for the State of Tennessee.

A celebration of life for Det. Wilson is set for Tuesday, Dec. 8 at First Baptist Church in Crossville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the memorial service beginning at 1 p.m.

A memorial account has been established at First National Bank of Crossville, located at Main Street and Industrial Boulevard. Donations in lieu of flowers and monetary donations for the Wilson family will be accepted and very much appreciated.

The department issued a statement on the death of Det. Wilson:

Our hearts are saddened and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wilson family in their time of loss and sorrow. Our agency is a family and we have lost a beloved brother, a devoted public servant and friend. Jason, your watch has ended. You have served our city with distinction and honor. You will be forever missed. We love you.

No additional information was immediately released.