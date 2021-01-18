Cross placed along I-440 where Nashville nurse was slain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A roadside memorial has been erected in memory of a Nashville nurse who was shot and killed along Interstate 440 while on her way to work.

A cross has been placed in memory of Saint Thomas West ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman near the site where she lost her life.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Butler County Community College)



Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman (Source: MNPD)

Caitlyn Kaufman (Source: MNPD)

PHOTO: Clarion University

Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 on Dec. 3, 2020 when someone opened fire on her SUV while she was driving to work. She was just 26 years old.

Investigators determined Kaufman was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV. The fatal shot entered her left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds, according to the medical examiner.

Authorities believe she died too quickly to attempt to call 911.

Three people have since been charged in connection with her death.

A reward of more than $65,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Kaufman’s murder.

There are multiple ways you can donate to help the family of Kaufman.