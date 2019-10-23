Critically injured shooting victim found after North Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A critically injured shooting victim was found Tuesday night following a crash near the interstate in North Nashville.

According to Metro police, two vehicles collided around 9:40 p.m. on Jefferson Street underneath the I-40 bridge. Inside one of those vehicles, officers said they located a male who had been shot at least once.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police explained.

(Photo: WKRN)

An estimated 20 shell casings were reportedly recovered in the area of the crash.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

