Critically injured shooting victim found after North Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A critically injured shooting victim was found Tuesday night following a crash near the interstate in North Nashville.
According to Metro police, two vehicles collided around 9:40 p.m. on Jefferson Street underneath the I-40 bridge. Inside one of those vehicles, officers said they located a male who had been shot at least once.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police explained.
An estimated 20 shell casings were reportedly recovered in the area of the crash.
No other information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.