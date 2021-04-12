Critical injuries reported after Sumner County crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was airlifted to a Nashville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Sumner County over the weekend.

The Highland Volunteer Fire Department in Portland said crews responded Sunday to a crash on Highway 52 near New Deal Potts Road.

There were critical injuries and at least one person was transported by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, according to firefighters.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Sumner County Emergency Medical Services and the Portland Police Department all responded to the scene of the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.