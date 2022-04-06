GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thanks to a federal grant, police in Gallatin have employed full time mental health professionals who respond to emergency calls with officers.

Thanks to the $400,000 Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Grant, all 90 officers are training in crisis intervention.

Tuesday, it paid off after a 49-year-old man at chancery court allegedly became despondent and threatened to shoot the judge and himself.

The man didn’t have any weapons on him, but the statements were alarming.

Anita Kemp is a Gallatin police officer who is taking the crisis intervention training. She heard the call, picked up mental health professional Kasim Barnes, and the duo arrived at the courthouse.

Kemp says they brought the 49-year-old to a quiet room away from the courtroom and began to talk to him.

“You witnessed a man having a crisis melt down, losing his home and different things going on in his life. He was all over the place, a little manic, depressed. A lot of emotions going on at the time,” Kemp said.

Kemp, who also worked in hospitals and as an EMT for 16 years, says the initial concern was the man might go home and resort to violence.

“He could’ve gone home and harmed himself or someone else because he is suicidal and homicidal,” Kemp said.

After several minutes of talking to the man, Officer Kemp secured him for his safety and the safety of the two crisis officers, but instead of taking him to jail, Kemp took him to a local hospital for mental evaluation.

“I took him to the hospital because of his mental health. He needed to be evaluated; he needed help. Locking someone up is not always the best thing to do,” Kemp said.

The man has not been charged and he is undergoing mental evaluations.