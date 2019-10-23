Criminal homicide warrant issued for suspect in fatal stabbing near South Nashville gas station

Omar Guillen-Garcia

Omar Guillen-Garcia (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified the 23-year-old suspected of fatally stabbing a man who robbed him outside of a South Nashville gas station earlier this week.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. Monday to the Mapco on East Thompson Lane and Murfreesboro Pike where they said they located the body of 43-year-old Leonard McKnight.

According to police, Omar Guillen-Garcia bought coffee for McKnight, who then demanded more. McKnight reportedly punched Guillen-Garcia, took his wallet and ran.

Police said Guillen-Garcia chased after McKnight, grabbed a “sharp instrument” from him and stabbed McKnight to death. Witnesses described the “sharp instrument” involved as an ice pick.

A warrant was issued for Guillen-Garcia’s arrest on a charge of criminal homicide, police revealed Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

