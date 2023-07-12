NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its annual “Crime in Tennessee” report this week, detailing over 54 specific crimes in communities across the state.

The report derives data from hundreds of law enforcement agencies and colleges, which are required to submit monthly crime statistics to the TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Statewide, there was a double-digit decrease in reported incidences of murder, rape, and kidnapping from 2021 to 2022, as well as a sharp decrease in DUI arrests. However, the number of identity theft and extortion, and blackmail victims was on the rise last year.

The TBI’s report also breaks down the numbers of reported crimes in individual law enforcement jurisdictions, with high reports of theft and simple assault a common thread between many cities. However, other crimes were more sizeable in certain areas.

Below is a look at last year’s crime statistics from three of Middle Tennessee’s major cities.

FILE – The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is shown July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The Metro Nashville Police Department, which served a population of 679,562 people last year, investigated 70,363 Group A offenses. Group A offenses include homicide, assault, robbery, drug violations, animal cruelty, sex offenses and more.

According to the TBI, only about 24.8% of those crimes were cleared with an arrest. Simple assault and theft were the most reported crimes in Nashville last year, with 10,562 incidences of simple assault reported to police and 5,948 cleared.

Various thefts in the city amounted to nearly 20,000 reports in 2022, with 7,732 victims of theft from a motor vehicle. According to the TBI’s report, only 179 reported thefts from motor vehicles were cleared last year.

Reports of vandalism and aggravated assault were also sizeable at more than 6,000 offenses each. By the end of 2022, there were 94 murders reported in Nashville — a decrease from the 101 murders in 2021. About 53% of murders were cleared by an arrest last year.

In line with statewide trends, reports of extortion and blackmail in Nashville rose from 190 offenses in 2021 to 243 offenses in 2022. However, DUI arrests in the city increased by about 10%, unlike the drop seen statewide.

(WKRN photo)

In Murfreesboro, which had a population of 161,810 people in 2022, there were 12,877 total Group A offenses reported. The TBI said police cleared about 27% of those crimes.

Simple assault and theft again remained the most reported crimes in Murfreesboro. According to the TBI’s report, there were 2,661 simple assaults reported, with 537 of those crimes cleared by police. Thefts totaled to nearly 3,000 reports.

However, shoplifting was the biggest issue in Murfreesboro, with 1,081 victims. Only 170 shoplifting incidents were cleared by police. Reports of vandalism, fraud and intimidation were also sizeable in Murfreesboro last year, with more than 800 reports each.

About 69% of intimidation offenses were domestic violence related. By the end of 2022, there were nine murders reported in Murfreesboro — one more than the eight murders reported in 2021. Last year, police cleared two of those murders with an arrest.

Besides a slight increase in reported murders, the city was mostly in line with statewide trends. Extortion and blackmail rose nearly 125% in 2022; while DUI arrests in Murfreesboro fell from 705 in 2021 to 507 in 2022.

Aerial View over the Buildings and Infrastructure in Clarksville Tennessee (Source: Adobe Stock | Christopher Boswell)

The Clarksville Police Department, which served a population of 174,738 people last year, investigated 12,145 Group A offenses. The TBI said just a little over 29% of those crimes were cleared by an arrest.

Again, simple assault and theft were among the most reported crimes in Clarksville last year, with 2,213 incidences of simple assault reported and 931 offenses cleared. Thefts amounted to a little over 3,000 reports, with shoplifting also the largest issue in Clarksville.

Motor vehicle theft was a close second at 681 reports. Of those reports, the TBI said 37 were cleared by police. Reports of aggravated assault and drug and narcotics violations were also sizeable in Clarksville last year.

According to the TBI’s report, there were 1,297 drug and narcotics violations and 968 drug equipment violations. By the end of 2022, there were 10 murders reported in Clarksville — a 33% decrease from the 15 murders reported in 2021.

Only four murders were cleared by an arrest last year. Extortion and blackmail also slightly increased in Clarksville with 22 offenses reported in 2021 and 24 reported in 2022. DUI arrests in the city decreased by about 9% from 2021 to 2022.

To view crime stats for more Tennessee cities, click here.