Crieve-Hall softball and baseball little league fields damaged by flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week ago, massive flooding at Whitfield Park in South Nashville damaged several little league fields.

They belong to the Crieve-Hall girls softball league, and now their season is on hold.

Volunteer director Steve Cherrico says the waters damaged equipment, fencing, concession stands and specialized dirt on the fields. In total? Roughly $50,000 dollars in repairs.

“We had about four feet of water on the ground,” Cherrico said. “Obviously having to push the season back again brings some memories up from last year. So there were a lot of questions. Are we gonna get to play? Is this it? Like are we out again?”

Cherrico says the players lost almost an entire season last year due to the pandemic, so he’s determined to get girls back in the diamond.

Eight-year-old Copelyn Carlson and her dad helped clean up some of the damage this weekend and are hoping practice and games can resume soon.

“It’s very active and I get to meet friends on my softball team,” Carlson said.

If you’d like to donate money to help the Crieve-Hall league rebuild, click here.