Crews working to rescue multiple people from Lawrence County creek

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple people are being rescued after being stranded in a creek in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County EMA says crews were deployed to Iron City near West Point for multiple individuals stranded in a creek along State Route 242.

Flooding in the area proved to be an issue as access points for first responders were blocked.

According to Lawrence County EMA, all individuals have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported. Crews are working to get everyone stranded back to shore.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol as well as officials from Maury and Giles county were also deployed to assist with rescue efforts.

Lawrence County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 12:15 p.m.