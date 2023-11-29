LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders in Lawrence County are working to rescue a man from a grain bin at a farm in Ethridge.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Information is limited, but Lawrence County Fire and Rescue confirmed its crews, along with crews from the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, are on scene trying to rescue a 70-year-old man who owns the farm.

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue) (Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue) (Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue) (Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)

Authorities said the man is alert, but is trapped up to his neck. However, crews are making progress on the rescue.

Officials said on July 7, 2012, a 5-year-old child died in a grain bin also located in Ethridge. Since then, first responders have undergone specialized training in grain bin rescues.

No other information was released.