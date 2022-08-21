LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters are working a fire at Story and Lee Furniture in Leoma.
Lawrence County EMA tells News 2 both city and county firefighters are on scene.
Drivers should avoid the area of Highway 43 as crews work to extinguish the fire.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.