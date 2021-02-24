Crews work to repair multiple water main breaks across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several water main breaks are being reported across the Nashville area Wednesday morning.

The Metro Water Services outage map showed 12 water main breaks being reported as active, which meant they were currently under repair. There were also three “possible” water main breaks, which meant those incidents are under investigation.

Metro Water Services said as the ground thawed following freezing weather, there was an increased likelihood of a water main break. Their crews repaired more than two dozen water main breaks over the past several days. They said each break can take 6-8 hours to repair.

