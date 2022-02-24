COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As heavy rain continues to impact Middle Tennessee, officials have reported a mudslide in Coffee County.

According to the Coffee County Highway Department, the mudslide happened in Normandy on Lindell Bell Road, which has blocked one lane.

Coffee County mudslide Coffee County mudslide (Courtesy: Coffee County Highway Department)

The Highway Department said crews have been instructed to flag traffic, so officials are asking the public to exercise caution in the area.

Sherrell Road and Rutledge Ford Bridge are also closed on both Franklin and Coffee County sides.