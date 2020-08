MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — HazMat crews are working to cleanup a gas spill on Thompson Lane Northbound near Sam Walton Drive and Robert Rose Drive.

Crews are working to contain a gas spill at the Exxon. Several hundred gallons of gas spilled as a tanker truck worker was filling underground tanks at the store.

Police encourage people to find an alternate route for the time being.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.