SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A water rescue in Smyrna has turned into a recovery effort, according to authorities.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a man toppled off his boat near Stewart’s Creel Boat Ramp on Smyrna Road and has not resurfaced. Emergency personnel are using drones, boats and divers to search for the man.

The boat ramp is currently closed while authorities conduct their search.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Nashville Dive Team, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency are all on scene searching for the man.

Smyrna water rescue (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Smyrna water rescue (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

News 2 arrived on scene and authorities told our crew the rescue has since turned into a recovery effort.