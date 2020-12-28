Crews search for source of possible explosion in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Van Buren County are investigating after multiple reports of an “explosion sound” in the Piney community Sunday night.

The Piney Volunteer Fire Department said it received multiple calls of an explosion in the 7000 block of Baker Mountain Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple departments searched the area, along with Van Buren County deputies, and said they could not find the source of the explosion.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Van Buren County dispatch at 931-946-4000.