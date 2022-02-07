LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are responding to a fire that broke out in La Vergne Monday morning.

La Vergne Fire and Rescue said a structure caught fire in the area of Ridgemont and Welch Drive near Motlow State Community College.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area in order to safely continue to extinguish the fire.

It is unclear how the fire started and whether there were any injuries reported.