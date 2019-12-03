Crews responding to large fire in Wedgewood-Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department crews are battling a large building fire in the Wedgewood-Houston area south of downtown Nashville.

Crews responded to the call on Chestnut Street at a wood warehouse. Firefighters said as they arrived the warehouse was fully engulfed and fire personnel couldn’t access the inside.

Fire officials said power was cut to the structure and it is deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, no cause has been given for the fire. The Nashville Fire Department is investigating.

