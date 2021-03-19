Investigation underway after car found submerged in Bellevue creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car discovered in a Bellevue creek early Friday morning was found to be empty when first responders arrived.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle in the water off River Road Pike near Gower Road along Overall Creek.

When crews arrived, they said they located a car submerged in the water. After a search, there did not appear to be anyone inside of the vehicle, emergency crews said.

No additional information was immediately released.

