DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency crews responded to a possible entrapment incident early Monday morning in Donelson.

Multiple units with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Airport Center Drive around 5 a.m. to respond to reports of an alleged entrapment.

The Nashville Fire Department says their commands were terminated just before 5:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the Nashville International Airport said they are in the process of ‘collecting facts’ related to the incident.

A News 2 crew saw an ambulance leaving the scene. It remains unknown if anyone was injured or what led to the response.

No other information was immediately released.