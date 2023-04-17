DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency crews responded to a possible entrapment incident early Monday morning in Donelson.
Multiple units with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Airport Center Drive around 5 a.m. to respond to reports of an alleged entrapment.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
The Nashville Fire Department says their commands were terminated just before 5:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the Nashville International Airport said they are in the process of ‘collecting facts’ related to the incident.
A News 2 crew saw an ambulance leaving the scene. It remains unknown if anyone was injured or what led to the response.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.