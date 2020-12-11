Crews respond to major home fire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putnam County Fire Crews responded to a major house fire just before 6:30 Thursday evening.

Putnam County Fire Public Information Officer Drew Swink tells News 2 crews responded to a residential fire on County Farm Road. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and made a quick interior attack.

The home had major damage and its interior had to be gutted.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to report.

Fire crews tell News 2 the cause of the appears to be accidental, however, the exact cause is unknown at this time.