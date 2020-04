LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County Fire officials told News 2 they responded to a building fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Ethridge F.D. Lawrence County Fire and Rescue responded to the 100 block of Taylor Circle in Ethridge. When crews arrived, they said the building was totally engulfed with flames.

As of now, they reported everyone got out safely and crews are still battling this blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.