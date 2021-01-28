Crews respond to fire on train in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a fire aboard a train in East Nashville.

The fire began aboard a CSX train around 8:15 a.m. near Curdwood Boulevard.

The Nashville Fire Department reported the train stopped to potentially board employees when one noticed the fire. Employees called for help and Nashville firefighters quickly put out the fire.

Investigators believe an oil leak may have caused the fire aboard the train, which was hauling coal.

Nothing is said to be leaking from the train.